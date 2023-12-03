Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

