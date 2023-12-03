Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.73. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.