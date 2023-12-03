Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 641 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 23.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,161,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,642,000 after acquiring an additional 701,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,752,000 after acquiring an additional 522,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after purchasing an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Rayonier stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.12%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

