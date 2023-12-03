Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Price Target at C$140.83

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$118.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOO shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$85.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. BRP has a 12 month low of C$79.01 and a 12 month high of C$122.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$98.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.09.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 14.7217929 EPS for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

