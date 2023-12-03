Analysts Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target at $3.86

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.86.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.60 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SFIX

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $106,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

SFIX opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $465.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.16. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.24 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.