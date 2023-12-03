AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANAB. StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANAB

AnaptysBio Stock Up 6.1 %

ANAB opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $398.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 81.89% and a negative net margin of 988.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $41,005.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $75,251.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $41,005.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,882 shares of company stock worth $128,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5,262.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 804,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after buying an additional 789,333 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 40.7% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 134,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.