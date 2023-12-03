Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in November

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

ANGGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Angang Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Angang Steel in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGGF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Angang Steel has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

