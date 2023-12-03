Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.98

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.98 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 71.06 ($0.90). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.91), with a volume of 178,301 shares.

Anglo Asian Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £82.25 million, a PE ratio of 7,200.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.70.

About Anglo Asian Mining

(Get Free Report)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.