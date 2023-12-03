APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,700 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 1,815,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 152.7 days.

APA Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of APA Group stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. APA Group has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Get APA Group alerts:

About APA Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.