APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,700 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 1,815,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 152.7 days.
APA Group Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of APA Group stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. APA Group has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $7.60.
About APA Group
