Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $958.65

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 958.65 ($12.11) and traded as low as GBX 956 ($12.08). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 975 ($12.32), with a volume of 336 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £157.66 million, a PE ratio of 441.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 930.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 959.27.

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Jayne Almond bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 895 ($11.30) per share, for a total transaction of £26,850 ($33,914.36). Insiders own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

