Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Given New GBX 46 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 42 ($0.53) to GBX 46 ($0.58) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

Shares of LON AXL opened at GBX 18 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.84. Arrow Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 14.51 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 46.10 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Arrow Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

