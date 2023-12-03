Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Given New GBX 46 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 42 ($0.53) to GBX 46 ($0.58) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
Shares of LON AXL opened at GBX 18 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.84. Arrow Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 14.51 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 46.10 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
About Arrow Exploration
