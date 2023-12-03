Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in November

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 1,068,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 239.0 days.

Ascletis Pharma Price Performance

Ascletis Pharma stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Ascletis Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

Ascletis Pharma Company Profile

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus.

