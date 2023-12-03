ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $84.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $2,951,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,047,699.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $2,951,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,047,699.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $726,273.06. Following the transaction, the president now owns 113,938 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in ASGN by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 462,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,015,000 after acquiring an additional 231,479 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. ASGN has a one year low of $63.27 and a one year high of $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.55.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. ASGN had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

