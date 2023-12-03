Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $198.14 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $247.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aspen Technology

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.