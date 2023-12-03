Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.37 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.