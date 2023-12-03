Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.16) to GBX 710 ($8.97) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

