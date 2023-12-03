Avery Dennison Co. (AVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on December 20th

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $195.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.28. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $196.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

