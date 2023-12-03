Avnet, Inc. (AVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on December 20th

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.

Avnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avnet to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $47.43 on Friday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 545.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 489,490 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,809,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 26.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after buying an additional 340,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

