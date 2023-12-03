AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at B. Riley

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.56.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.08. AZEK has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $35.39.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

