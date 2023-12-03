Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 151,867 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,867 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 103,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 41,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 25,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $16.12 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

