Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 39,785 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

COF stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

