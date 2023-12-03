Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

Shares of AON opened at $326.77 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.85.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

