Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 177,159 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,159 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after buying an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,110,000 after buying an additional 9,685,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $276,547,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

