Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,512 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,295,000 after acquiring an additional 260,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DaVita by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DaVita by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $104.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

