Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,357 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,851,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,809,000 after acquiring an additional 61,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,874,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,212,000 after acquiring an additional 98,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,452,000 after purchasing an additional 122,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $29.39 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

