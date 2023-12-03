Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 18,364,449 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

