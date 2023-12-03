Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $10.42 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1,068.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,127.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $941.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $869.13. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $575.39 and a 12 month high of $1,130.47.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $936.80.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,191 shares of company stock valued at $14,829,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

