Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Rollins by 0.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rollins by 3.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,523,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,238,503. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

NYSE:ROL opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

