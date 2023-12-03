Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.