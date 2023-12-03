Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 104,333 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 957,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,333 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

