Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. CSFB raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.77.

Shares of BNS opened at C$61.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$74.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1887694 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

