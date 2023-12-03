Barclays Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $660.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $570.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $582.78.
Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $476,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $862,462.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
