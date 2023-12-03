Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Canaan Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Canaan stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Canaan has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $270.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at $430,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Canaan by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,252 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 117,438 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

See Also

