Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 8,110,000 shares. Approximately 29.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 447,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 28.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 16.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 16.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after purchasing an additional 369,448 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 125.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

BMEA stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.44.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

