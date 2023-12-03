Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Biomerica worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth $57,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Fore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biomerica by 67.4% in the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biomerica by 170.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $138,000. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica Stock Performance

BMRA remained flat at $0.93 during trading on Friday. 25,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,706. The company has a market cap of $15.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Biomerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

About Biomerica

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 114.52% and a negative return on equity of 69.43%.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

