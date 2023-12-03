Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.89 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $39,527.15 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $773.14 billion and approximately $16.89 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.00573004 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00124194 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00019885 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,559,837 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
