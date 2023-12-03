Bitfarms’ (BITF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BITF

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $460.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bitfarms by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Bitfarms by 42.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bitfarms by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.