BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $458.51 million and $26.00 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002123 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001747 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002132 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001399 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002785 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003046 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002366 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
