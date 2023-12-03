BlackRock Inc. Acquires 344,724 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of United Therapeutics worth $1,125,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total transaction of $1,354,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total transaction of $1,354,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

UTHR stock opened at $240.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

