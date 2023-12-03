BlackRock Inc. Buys 79,870 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of SPS Commerce worth $1,109,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 456.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,132,000 after buying an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,977 shares of company stock worth $8,387,186. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $177.75 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.66 and a 52 week high of $196.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.50. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.80 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

