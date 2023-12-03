BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,169,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $1,269,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $455.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.82 and a 200 day moving average of $426.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,338 shares of company stock worth $5,843,757. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

