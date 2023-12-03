BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.86% of Crown worth $1,032,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth $2,605,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1,640.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 85,245 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 964,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,509,000 after buying an additional 165,804 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 5.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,917,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,607,000 after buying an additional 100,148 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Crown by 6.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

