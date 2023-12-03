BlackRock Inc. Has $1.16 Billion Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,527,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402,492 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.56% of International Paper worth $1,161,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

