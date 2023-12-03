BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,059,123 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.32% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $1,328,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 85,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,003,000 after buying an additional 39,796 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 62.9% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,359,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,013,000 after buying an additional 525,010 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 100.2% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.76%.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

