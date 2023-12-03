BlackRock Inc. Purchases 244,527 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,618,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,527 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.30% of W. P. Carey worth $1,055,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

WPC opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.58%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

