BlackRock Inc. Purchases 66,422 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.52% of Tyler Technologies worth $1,317,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,703,000 after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 899,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,655,000 after acquiring an additional 162,424 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $413.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 111.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $426.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.27 and a 200 day moving average of $394.40.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,112 shares of company stock worth $14,621,334 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

