BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.76% of DoorDash worth $1,116,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in DoorDash by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $11,025,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 788,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,412,891 in the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.81.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $96.58 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $96.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

