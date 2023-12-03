BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,262,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,106 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $1,045,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LECO. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $201.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.48. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.92 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

