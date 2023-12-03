BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,636,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,711 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.90% of Shockwave Medical worth $1,037,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,494,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3,142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 169,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after acquiring an additional 164,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 4.4 %

SWAV opened at $182.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,572.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,572.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,151,406.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,066,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

