BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,469,266 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,180,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469,266 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $1,081,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 26.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Tyson Foods by 41.7% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% during the first quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 151,211 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 9.0% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

